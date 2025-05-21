Disaster SNAP benefits approved for 24 Kentucky counties after April floods

(LEX 18) — Disaster SNAP benefits have been approved for 24 counties in Kentucky that were affected by disastrous flooding that caused damage on April 2, according to a release from the state's Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Application for the D-SNAP benefits that were approved on May 20 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service, will be accepted grom May 22 through May 29, excluding May 24-26.

Individuals residing in the following counties, are eligible to apply for D-SNAP assistance:

Brekenridge, office located at 110 Old US 60 in Hardinsburg

Bulitt, office located at 445 Highway 44 East Suite 209 in Shepherdsville

Calloway, office located at 3415 US 641 North in Murray

Daviess, office located at 3649 Wathens Crossing in Owensboro

Garrard, office located at 136 Commerce Drive in Lancaster

Grayson, office located at 100 McCubbin Boulevard in Leitchfield

Hancock

Hart, office located at 50 Quality Street in Munfordville

Henderson, office located at 510 Klutey Park Plaza Drive in Henderson

Henry, office located at 137 College Street in New Castle

Jefferson (Cane Run), office located at 3410 Lees Lane in Louisville; (Fairdale) 1000 Neighborhood Place in Fairdale; (First NP) 1503 Rangeland Road in Louisville; (L&N) 908 West Broadway in Louisville, (Northwest) 4018 West Market Street in Louisville; (South Central) 4255 Hazelwood Avenue in Louisville; (Ujima) 3610 Bohne Avenue in Louisville.

LaRue, office located at 105 Howard Street in Hodgenville

Lincoln, office located at 144 Frontier Boulevard in Stanford

McLean, office located at 290 State Highway 81 North in Calhoun

Meade, office located at 516 By-Pass Road in Brandenburg

Muhlenberg, office located at 103 Industrial Drive in Greenville

Nelson, office located at 901 Atkinson Hill Avenue in Bardstown

Ohio, office located at 947 West Seventh Street in Beaver Dam

Oldham, office located at 2206 Commerce Parkway Suite C in La Grange

Pendleton, office located at 500 Market Street in Falmouth

Powell, office located at 124 North Main Street in Stanton

Trimble, office located at 37 Alexander Avenue in Bedford

Warren, office located at 356 Suwannee Trail Street in Bowling Green

Webster, office located at 26 Highway 41A South in Dixon

Those in need of assistance can apply by contacting the Department for Community-Based Services' call center for D-SNAP at 1-855-306-8959 or by visiting a DCBS office at the addresses above.

“Team Kentucky is dedicated to ensuring every resource is available to folks who have been affected by severe weather so that they can get back on their feet,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “My faith teaches me that we should always take care of our neighbors, and making sure people have food on the table is one way we can do that.”

Find benefit and resource information here. In addition, a list of storm resources can be found here.

