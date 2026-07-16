Dispatch calls reveal how Scott County firefighters jumped into action during fatal crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — LEX NEWS INVESTIGATES obtained audio of emergency dispatch calls the day Scott County firefighters became victims in a deadly crash while responding to another accident on I-75.

The collision occurred Saturday, July 11, around 2:30 p.m. as Engine 6 crew members were assisting police with a car accident on the busy highway's shoulder.

"Engine 6, 10-4 ma'am, we were just rear-ended by a car. I'll give you further in a moment," a firefighter reported over the radio moments after impact.

According to the Scott County Fire Department, three firefighters had just returned to the front cab of their fire engine when another vehicle struck the back of the truck. Despite being jolted by the collision themselves, the crew immediately began rendering aid to the crash victims.

The stress in their voices is evident in the radio transmissions:

"We need the highway shut down... We've got extreme injuries, one is unconscious. We're going to need at least three ambulances at this location, 141 southbound," one firefighter said.

Kentucky State Police said Shauna and Darren Nelson were traveling south on I-75 in heavy rain when their vehicle lost control on the wet roadway and struck the fire truck. Both died in the crash.

Two passengers in the backseat were seriously injured and transported to local hospitals.

The three firefighters sustained minor injuries and are recovering, according to the fire department.

The incident highlights the dangers first responders face while serving their communities.

Kentucky State Police continue investigating the crash.

Leigh Searcy is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Leigh at leigh.searcy@wlex.tv.