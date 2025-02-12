Doctor-therapy dog duo bring joy to Lexington hospital one smile at a time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's mid-morning and it's time for Dr. Gus, M.D. to make the rounds at Baptist Health Lexington. Gus really isn't a doctor; "M.D." stands for medical dog or medical dog extraordinaire, if you ask the patients and staff at the hospital.

Gus is a 3-year-old golden retriever who comes to work at least once a week with his owner, Dr. Alan Beckman, a radiation oncologist. The two are a hit with everyone they meet.

"Most of the time people are happier to see him than to see me, a cancer doctor, and I don't take it personally," Dr. Beckman said jokingly.

For the past year and a half, the trained therapy dog has logged 700 hours meeting and greeting many of Dr. Beckman's patients. He said Gus helps put his patients at ease.

"I think it's a nice break from dealing with cancer," said Beckman. "He'll come and meet and greet, and he'll lay at their feet. They can pet on him, and we don't have to just talk about cancer all the time."

Patient Mark Goode appreciates Gus' easy-going bedside manner. He was receiving an infusion in the outpatient cancer center Wednesday when Gus came by to visit him.

"It can be scary when you're in here, so you just try to make it through," Goode shared. "Having a dog, it doesn't care who you are, it just likes you, he brightens your day."

The doctor-dog duo is stopped almost everywhere they go. Patients, visitors, and staff always make a fuss over Gus.

"I think he's happy to come to work, he works for pets, and treats, and love, and that's not a bad thing," Dr. Beckman said.

