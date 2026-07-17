Doctors remind public to protect skin during UV Safety Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Doctors are reminding people to protect their skin from harmful UV rays as more people spend time outside this summer.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the world, and dermatologists said long-term exposure to ultraviolet rays is the biggest preventable risk factor.

Dr. James Wharton recommended avoiding the sun during peak afternoon hours, wearing protective clothing, and applying fresh sunscreen regularly.

"Eighty percent of skin cancers happen on the head and neck, so definitely reapply on the face," said Wharton. "The neck often gets forgotten, especially the sides of the neck or the V the collar doesn't cover, and the backs of the hands."

Wharton said sunscreen should be applied generously and reapplied often, especially after swimming or sweating. He also reminds people to check expiration dates and watch for any new or changing spots on their skin.

According to Wharton, people with fair skin who burn easily, have freckles and light eyes are the poster child for skin cancer.

Catching skin cancer early and using good sun protection can help reduce the risk of skin cancer.

