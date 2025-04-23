Dog found shot in Cynthiana recovering after being paralyzed, rescue reports

(LEX 18) — A dog that was found in Cynthiana is recovering after he was paralyzed in his back legs from being shot in the spine, Happy Tails Animal Rescue in Terre Haute, Indiana posted.

The post read that the dog, named Lieutenant Dan, was shot within the last two weeks and he has a wound entry point but no exit wound. The injury to his vertebrae is reportedly the area that controls the bladder and bowels, resulting in incontinence.

The animal rescue added that Lt. Dan does not have a bladder infection and he "is not in pain." The post added that the rescue is giving him the "best shot at life that they can."

Further, Lt. Dan received a wheelchair that will aid in his mobility and the rescue asked the community for help with diapers and wipes. They added that an Amazon list will soon be posted, giving the community an opportunity to donate supplies toward Lt. Dan's recovery.

"If there was ever a point he was in pain or other issues came from the paralysis we would make the decision to euthanize but for now he’s a happy boy and we’re gonna show him what love truly is," the post concluded.