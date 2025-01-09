Dog named 'Pup' looking for forever home after recovering from gunshot

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A dog living at a veterinary hospital in Garrard County is searching for his forever home.

"Pup" had a rough start to life, according to rescue organization Pawsitive Change Matters Most.

Raiden Dotson tells LEX 18 he was rescued from Estill County in November after someone shot him in the leg. Pup survived emergency surgery and an amputation, but now he needs another chance.

It's still unknown who shot him or why, but his rescuers say Pup is lonely and ready for a safe home.

"He is very loving, very loving," said Lisa Horton, who's been taking care of Pup at Lancaster Veterinary Hospital. "He's a good dog, he really is. He's been through a lot. Having the gun shot, and having the amputation, healing process, and all of that. He's come a long way."

Pup is four to five years old and weighs around 90 pounds. He's also been fitted for a prosthetic leg.

Raiden says he would be a great fit for any family, but would be a great companion for a veteran, because he is a warrior.

If you are interested in meeting Pup, email pawsitivechangematters@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.

You can also help pay for Pup's veterinary and boarding fees through a Waggle fundraiser.

