Dog owner charged with neglect after dogs found living in 'unsanitary conditions'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control reported that 22 canines were found living in "unsanitary conditions" on Cross Keys Road on Wednesday and the owner has been charged with neglect.

A post on social media read that animal control responded to the area where the canines were found and removed from the apartment.

The post noted that the dogs suffered from various medical issues and they are now receiving the care they need after being surrendered to the animal shelter.

Animal control officers, according to the post, have charged the owner with neglect.