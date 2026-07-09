Dog rescued from severe starvation in Estill County amid rise in Kentucky neglect cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A dog rescued from severe starvation in Estill County is now recovering in Lexington, but animal rescuers say his case highlights a growing problem across Kentucky.

Anita Spreitzer with Paws 4 the Cause said Noah is the fourth dog to come from Estill County that has been neglected. He was so severely malnourished that rescuers were not sure he would survive.

Spreitzer said Noah's condition was caused by starvation, not illness. He is now receiving 4 small meals a day and constant medical care as he slowly regains strength.

"I've done rescue for over 45 years, and I have never seen the abuse cases like we've seen recently," said Spreitzer. "Noah is the sweetest dog in the world. He didn't deserve what he got."

Spreitzer said Noah is one of several severe abuse cases they have handled recently, adding that they are seeing more neglected animals than ever before.

His recovery will take months. Paws 4 the Cause is asking the community to report suspected abuse and help support lifesaving care through donations.

Spreitzer said they are hopeful Noah will eventually recover enough to be adopted into a loving home.