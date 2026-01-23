Doghouse donations available through Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington city ordinance allows dogs to live outside as long as they have access to a proper doghouse – one with four walls, a roof, and a floor with organic bedding.

That ordinance is just one of a handful of reasons why Humane World for Animals is providing dog houses for Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control and the Lexington Humane Society to give to pet owners in the city.

“We love that we have this opportunity to be able to replace that doghouse for them and give them a perfectly new doghouse for free,” said Lt. Jai Hamilton with LFACC.

“This doghouse might ensure that the dog has better care, a better place to sleep at night,” said Humane World for Animals Kentucky State Director Todd Blevins. He added, “It's the coldest time of the year. We definitely want folks to bring their pets inside, especially at this time of year.”

This is the second year Humane World for Animals has made this kind of contribution. The goal is to raise awareness of unsheltered dogs around the entire state of Kentucky.

“At the state level, we currently don't have any law that says that if you keep your dog outside, it has to have some kind of shelter,” Blevins said. “That has to change because we're one of only six states that does not have some kind of law like this.”

While these houses keep dogs out of the elements, LFACC recommends limiting your pets’ time outside during cold weather.

“If you see your dog shivering, making more noise than it usually does, or holding up a paw, it's time to bring your dog inside,” Hamilton said.

Humane World for Animals donated a total of 53 dog houses. The first round of pickups and deliveries happened earlier this week, but LFACC will be giving away more throughout the year and is still accepting applications.

“We do ask that you live here in Lexington, that you're current on your city license and rabies vaccination, and that you don't resell the dog house for any reason,” Hamilton said.

You can apply at lfacc.org.