DOJ election monitors to observe voting in Fayette County on Election Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Federal election monitors will be in Fayette County on Election Day, but Kentucky’s top election official says voters should not be concerned about their presence at polling locations.

The U.S. Department of Justice will send election monitors to Fayette County on Tuesday to observe voting procedures. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said this will be the first time DOJ election monitors have been sent to Lexington, though federal monitors were in Kentucky during the election two years ago.

“We trust them to be on their best behavior, and they have assured us that they will be,” Adams said.

The monitors’ presence comes amid concerns nationally about federal agents at voting locations. Adams emphasized that the DOJ election monitors coming to Fayette County are not armed law enforcement officers.

“These are dweebs in plain clothes, with pads and pencils,” Adams said. “They’re not ICE officers. They’re not anyone who is going to threaten anybody.”

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“These are not armed officers. They’re not in regalia. They’re not armed. They’re not even allowed to contact people who are voting,” Adams added. “They’re simply there as a resource. They are there to take notes and take those back to bureaucrats in Washington.”

Kentucky officials say voters should still feel comfortable going to the polls Tuesday. However, Adams said voters concerned about the presence of federal monitors can cast their ballots during early voting.

“They’re only going to be here on Tuesday, so if you have concerns about that, you should vote early,” Adams said.

Saturday is the final day of early voting before Election Day.

According to the Fayette County Clerk’s Office, if a DOJ election monitor approaches a voter Tuesday, the voter can ask to see identification and the monitor will provide federal credentials. Voters who feel uncomfortable are not required to respond.