Booker campaign says it was targeted in cyberattack ahead of Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Democrat Charles Booker’s U.S. Senate campaign says it was recently targeted in a cyberattack involving hackers based overseas, just days before Election Day.

In a statement released Friday, Booker’s campaign said hackers attempted to gain access to communication systems used by Booker and members of campaign leadership, as well as the campaign’s website.

The campaign also said it appears the hackers gained access to at least one staff member’s Signal account sometime within the past couple of months.

According to the campaign, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are involved. The campaign said it has taken steps to secure its systems and private data.

The campaign did not provide additional details about how the attack occurred, identify those believed to be responsible or say what information, if any, may have been compromised beyond the reported access to the Signal account.

Booker said the incident would not disrupt his campaign in the final days before the election.

“The fact that foreign actors attempted to hack and infiltrate our campaign systems so close to the election is only proof that we’re in a position to win,” Booker said in the statement.

Booker added that the campaign believes the threats have been neutralized and that it plans to continue campaigning through Election Day.

The campaign’s announcement comes amid continuing concerns about cybersecurity and foreign attempts to interfere with U.S. political and election systems.

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