Dolly Parton tributes pour in from across the Commonwealth following her death

KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — Kentuckians across the Commonwealth are remembering the life and legacy of country music icon Dolly Parton following her death.

Father Jim Sichko shared photos on his Facebook page from when he met the singer-songwriter. He says Dolly embraced the world lovingly.

Kentucky State Police shared a tribute on X. In the post, they shared a picture of when Sergeant Jerry Combs met the legend.

Today, we mourn with the rest of the world and remember the incredible legacy of @DollyParton, who passed away at age 80. This special moment with KSP Sergeant Jerry Combs reminds us that true legends are built on heart, kindness, and a commitment to making the world better. pic.twitter.com/wGhl8ktEt1 — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) August 25, 2026

Governor Andy Beshear shared memories of Dolly's love of reading, cemented in history with her Imagination Library.

The Commonwealth will honor her life this week by lowering flags at state buildings to half-staff.