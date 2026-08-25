Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Dolly Parton tributes pour in from across the Commonwealth following her death

Dolly Parton, a legendary country musician whose music influenced many artists, has died at age 80, her nephew Bryan Seaver announced on social media Tuesday.
Dolly Parton dead at 80
Jim Sichko Dolly Parton tribute
Posted
and last updated

KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — Kentuckians across the Commonwealth are remembering the life and legacy of country music icon Dolly Parton following her death.

Father Jim Sichko shared photos on his Facebook page from when he met the singer-songwriter. He says Dolly embraced the world lovingly.

Kentucky State Police shared a tribute on X. In the post, they shared a picture of when Sergeant Jerry Combs met the legend.

Governor Andy Beshear shared memories of Dolly's love of reading, cemented in history with her Imagination Library.

The Commonwealth will honor her life this week by lowering flags at state buildings to half-staff.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18