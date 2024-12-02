Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Kentucky receives $100,000 donation

(LEX 18) — Young readers across the Commonwealth will soon get an extra boost, thanks to a grant for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Kentucky.

Monday morning, the Kentucky Association of Health Plans announced a $100,000 donation to the Queen of Country's non-profit.

"It's the curling up on a lap, it's having something of your own, it's flipping through the pages and being inspired, it's wonderful seeds we're planting into our youth," said Katherine North with the Kentucky Association of Health Plans.

The major donation means even more children across Kentucky's 120 counties will benefit from free books. Through the Imagination Library, kids who sign up get a book a month from birth until five years old to support their literacy development.

"Sometimes I get free magazines, and sometimes I get free books!," said Hank Suttles, who was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear.

