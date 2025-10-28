Domestic violence attack that left Frankfort woman under emergency amputation going to trial

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A domestic violence attack in May of 2024 that left one woman without her leg is now going to trial, court documents report.

According to previous reporting by LEX 18, Faith Newsome was riding on the back of a motorcycle in an attempt to get away from her ex-boyfriend, Brenden Cummins, when his vehicle crashed into the motorcycle, throwing Faith off the back and pinning her under his car.

Newsome's leg later had to be amputated, resulting in a months-long recovery. LEX 18's Megan Mannering sat down with Newsome in January.

We Follow Through 'Blessed to be here': Amputee adjusts to life back home after alleged assault Megan Mannering

Cummins was indicted for first degree assault, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving in June.

A jury trial is now set to begin On January 26, 2026 in Franklin County.