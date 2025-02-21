Donations needed after dog was found severly injured in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rudy, a one-year-old retriever pup, is recovering after being found severely injured in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Humane Society, Rudy was found curled up on a street with a group of children throwing rocks at him.

"At first they were even sure it was a dog - it just a dog lying there defenseless -cowering, trying to be invisible," said Meghan Hawkins of the Lexington Humane Society.

Luckily, a good Samaritan stepped in and rescued Rudy. However, the pup's injuries were severe.

"But when the kind citizen picked him up his jaw was just hanging from half his mouth with teeth still attached in the lip with puncture wounds all over him," Hawkins added.

The Humane Society is unsure what caused Rudy's puncture wounds, but they say the one-year-old retriever didn't deserve the cruelty he endured.

"I fear it could have been worse - thankfully he did not react or retaliate against the children but other dogs may have done that as well - it could have gotten far worse," Hawkins said. "We need more people to be like that good samaritan - to be eyes and ears of the community - if they see neglect, let us know so we can take care of it."

No charges have been filed in the incident, as it's unclear who was involved. The focus now is on helping Rudy heal.

The Humane Society says cases like this are not uncommon, which is why monetary donations are crucial to cover Rudy's medical expenses.

"He is just the sweetest... even when the citizen brought him to LHS - the workers noticed his tail was still wagging - with his jaw hanging there - injuries and wound all over him he still wagged his tail and looked as if he was smiling and just happy to be saved," Hawkins said.

