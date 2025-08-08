Donations needed for Marco Shemwell Foundation annual birthday box drive

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Shemwell family is turning their grief into action as they approach another milestone without their son Marco.

For 7 years, the Marco Shemwell Foundation has made birthday celebrations possible for hundreds of kids across Kentucky through their birthday box initiative.

Liz Shemwell, Marco's mother, shared how the foundation began after a devastating loss. In 2018, 4-year-old Marco was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking home after a Kentucky football game.

“Since then, we've received an overwhelming amount of love and support and compassion from the community, and we wanted to pay that forward somehow," Shemwell said.

To inspire others to live like Marco — full of love and cheer — the family launched the Marco Shemwell Foundation.

Each year around Marco's birthday, they gather the community for their signature event, the Birthday Box Packing Party, collecting cake mixes, candles, cards and toys.

"It is a party, it's a birthday party for people in the community and for Marco, and we pack birthday boxes," Shemwell said.

Partnering with schools and organizations across Kentucky, the foundation gives "birthday boxes" to families with financial need or children who could use some kindness. Each box contains a cake mix, icing, candles, information on the foundation, a blank birthday card, and a toy or two.

"Our definition of need has expanded. Although there is a financial component, it's so much more than that," Shemwell said.

By the end of 2025, its 7th year as a nonprofit, the foundation will have given around 7,000 birthday boxes, making milestones brighter for those giving and receiving.

"Being Marco's mom, I knew he had a big personality and spirit, but to see how his life and legacy has impacted others, I have no words for it honestly, it's beyond my wildest imagination," Shemwell said.

This year's Birthday Box Packing Party and donation drive is August 24 from 4-6 p.m. at Baker Intermediate School in Winchester.

Monetary donations can also be made or items purchased from the foundation's Amazon wishlist. Those links can be found here.