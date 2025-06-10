Donations pour in after Lexington Children's Theater vandalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Children’s Theater (LCT) had a rough start to its summer camp on Monday, as staff discovered the building vandalized when they arrived early in the morning.

The incident occurred just as the theater prepared for the first day of summer camp.

"Being downtown comes with its challenges. We see some vandalism from time to time," said Development Director Ashlee Collins.

According to staff, a rock was thrown at the double-paned windows, shattering the glass and creating a feeling of insecurity for both the staff and LCT families.

“Just to walk in and see a hole in the glass window and the whole pane shattered was terrifying,” said Collins.

The vandalism came at the worst time, according to Collins. Throughout the summer, LCT will host up to 60 performances, dozens of acting classes, and its family production of “Cinderella” in July.

With around 900 people coming and going throughout the summer months, the theater relies on its summer fund to support all of the programming. The team had hoped their fundraising dollars could be allocated to things like costumes, sets, and lighting.

However, the theater’s call for support online has turned the situation around.

In just 24 hours, donations from the community exceeded a thousand dollars, easing the financial burden of the repairs.

Stunned at the response, Collins said, “It’s an incredible feeling to know that when something not fun happens, the support is there. The extended LCT family really has our back.”

The Lexington Children’s Theater, a staple of the community for 24 years, plans to continue its summer programs, ensuring that creativity and learning can thrive.

You can learn more about available summer camp spots and upcoming performances here.