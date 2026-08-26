'Don't dull your sparkle:' Scott County Public Library honors Dolly Parton

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Dolly display at Scott County Public Library featuring books written by the worldwide icon and about her life were scooped up Tuesday.

"We have had to restock our display, everything was checked out within 20 minutes of us putting it up," said librarian Lauren Ekers. "She was such an impact on libraries and young creatives and young readers."

Dolly Parton, whose death was announced Tuesday, started Imagination Library in honor of her father who couldn't read or write.

Ekers says the program shares a message of hope and resiliency.

"She recognized how much of an impact that could have on someone's life," said Ekers.

At a time when screens are competing against the binding of a book and the feel of paper on your fingertips, Ekers says the program is important.

"There's so many things grabbing for people's attention now, it's understandable, I struggle myself sometimes to sit down with a book I just want to hop to different things," said Ekers.

Imagination Library provides one free book a month until a child turns 5 years old. You can sign up at your local library. Ekers says now, we need to live by Dolly's legacy.

"Don't dull your sparkle, because that's not what Dolly would want," said Ekers.