Don't leave these common items in your hot car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Heading into a heat advisory this week, it's important to be aware of how warm a vehicle can become while parked in the sun.

There are many common items left or stored in cars that hot weather can severely damage, destroy, or even cause to explode.

One of the items we probably all have ready to go right now are sunglasses, which you don't want to leave inside your car. Heat can warp plastic frames, and if your frames are metal, they can become really hot and burn you.

Leaving credit or debit cards in heat can cause them to bend since they're plastic, ultimately making these types of cards unusable.

Aerosol cans—like hairspray—can explode when above 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

High heat can alter the ingredients in sunscreen, making it less effective to the point it might not protect your skin at all.

Wine and beer can change composition above 78 degrees. These drinks will taste like sour vinegar liquid so be sure to take out alcoholic beverages when you park your car.

Other items include medicines, cosmetics, electronics, batteries, pens/markers/ crayons, food, canned/bottled soda, plastic water bottles, cigarette/cigar lighters, latex gloves or other latex items, and DVDs/CDs.

Lexington Emergency Management suggests to keep an insulated ice chest or cooler in the trunk or back seat of the vehicle to offer some short term protection for items from the heat.

And never leave children, pets, or the elderly in a car parked in the sun.