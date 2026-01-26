'Don't try to be Superman': Scott County officials urge layering, staying inside during bitter cold

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bitterly cold temperatures have hit central Kentucky, and they aren't leaving the area anytime soon.

Scott County Emergency Management Director Mike Hennigan says they have a 24-hour warming center open with several other locations on stand-by.

"The big thing is remembering to dress in layers, make sure that there's no exposed skin, if you're going to be out for an extended period of time, take breaks, get to a warm place, just take care of yourself, don't try to be Superman," said Hennigan.

Hennigan also says to remove damp layers as soon as possible and replace with dry clothing to help prevent cold-weather injuries.

Scott County and the City of Georgetown are both under a state of emergency, which Hennigan says helps to cut the red tape for a quicker response time if needed.

Essential medical personnel who are having issues getting to work Monday can contact the non-emergency line at 502-863-7820 to get a ride.