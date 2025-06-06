Donut worry, be happy: Customers celebrate National Donut Day at Jeff's Donuts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Whether you like them iced with chocolate or covered in sprinkles, donuts are one of the United States' most popular treats.

The average American eats about 30 donuts a year!

That makes National Donut Day an especially popular day to grab a sweet treat. We visited Jeff's Donuts, a 24/7 donut and coffee shop on S. Broadway in Lexington.

Employees told us it was busy all Friday morning, as customers lined up to buy long johns, fritters, and original glazed donuts.

It was also busy behind the scenes, where bakers prepared the donuts.

One doctor told LEX 18 he bought a dozen donuts for his nursing staff.

"I don't eat them all the time, but on a day like today, you kind of have to, right?" said Ashwin Krishna.

Another donut lover, Garett Leach, said Jeff's sells his favorite donut in Lexington.

"Keep donut-ing it up," he said. "Keep loving donuts, and maybe we can get two donut days a year instead of one."

