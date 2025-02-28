Double murder-suicide leaves community reeling

CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after three people died in Lincoln County Thursday night. Officials say two men and one woman died in the double murder-suicide.

Meanwhile, the community of Crab Orchard is grappling with the news, which shocked the town of just 800-some residents.

“It broke my heart. It’s just sad,” said Tonya Collins of Crab Orchard.

“That's a real tragedy for our little community here, and I hope everybody will join in praying for these families involved.,” said Jerry Shelton, a Crab Orchard commissioner.

When police arrived at the apartment on Main Street around 11:45 Thursday night, they found the following individuals had been shot: 30-year-old Spencer Baldwin, 30-year-old Heather Baldwin, and 40-year-old Dennis Perry.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation indicates that Spencer shot Dennis and Heather before turning the gun on himself. Spencer died at the scene while Dennis and Heather later died at the hospital.

According to court filings, Heather filed for divorce from Spencer on February 18. Family friends say the couple had three children.

“I’m just, I'm so sad for her, I'm so sad for Spencer, and I'm so very sad for their children,” said Geoffrey Sebesta, a friend of Heather’s.

Sebesta told LEX 18 that he worked with Heather Baldwin on several political campaigns. The Lincoln County mother was the chairwoman for the Lincoln County Democratic Party, and had filed to run for Lincoln County Judge Executive in 2022 but withdrew before the primary election.

Tyler McGuffey, treasurer of the Lincoln County Democrat Party shared a statement with LEX 18,

"Heather was not originally from Lincoln County, but she made it her home. She was always very kind and gentle. She was very passionate about politics that helped improve the lives of everyday people and wanted that reflected in Lincoln County. She will certainly be missed by all the folks involved in politics here in Lincoln County." Tyler McGuffey

As Crab Orchard works to return to normal and an investigation unfolds, Sebesta’s attention is on the children.

“Whatever you think about what happened or about what went on, what matters now is making sure the children are okay because they lost their mom and their dad, and their mom and dad loved them a lot.”