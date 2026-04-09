Downtown Paris transforms into movie set for 'Silver Bells Christmas'

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Downtown Paris transformed into a winter wonderland on Thursday as crews shot a scene for a made-for-TV movie.

Hollywood arrived in Bourbon County as crew members descended on Main Street to set up for the shoot. "Silver Bells Christmas" is a family-friendly film set to air on Great American Family this upcoming holiday season.

"The excitement down here today is off the charts. We're really looking forward to showcasing Bourbon County and Paris, and showing the rest of the world what we have here," said Chris Haley, who owns Oasis Special Event Productions.

Movie producers chose his venue to shoot a party scene. Haley said he only had a few weeks notice to get the building in the holiday spirit.

LEX 18 Downtown Paris prepares for "Silver Bells Christmas"

"I've been in the business for over 40 years, and I've helped do a few movies in the past in different parts of Kentucky, but never here in Paris, and never in my own reception venue. So I'm real excited about that," Haley said.

It is not just the city in the spotlight. Volunteer extras were also invited to participate in the shoot and are being placed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday night.

The extras are asked to wear winter weather accessories and park at Paris First Christian Church. The shoot is happening on the 600 block of Main Street.