Dozens gather at Crossroads Church to pray for recovery of Lexington Police Officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dozens gathered to pray for the recovery of Lexington Police Officer Dawn Miller after she was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash on Monday.

Miller was hit by a wrong-way driver, according to the Lexington Police Department, while traveling on New Circle Road.

The other driver involved in the crash, 38-year-old Angelina Raad of Winchester, died of her injuries, according to the Fayette County Coroner.

At Crossroads Church in Lexington Thursday evening, a group gathered to pray for the families and for Miller's recovery.

"She is a fighter," said Jenah Rader, a long-time friend of Miller's.

The pair used to lead women's bible study together at Crossroads Church.

"I can always count on her for prayer, as can anybody that knows her," she said.

The church community wanted to offer that back to her, said Pastor Bryan Carter.

"People are just wanting to be here in support of her and her family," Carter said.

Miller has had surgeries in the past few days, and Rader said she knows she's leaning on her faith.

"She's doing ok. Thank God. It could've been much worse," she said.

The support from the community for her friend has been overwhelming.