Dozens of animals rescued from flooded homes in Franklin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two organizations have teamed up in Franklin County to get animals stranded in flood waters reunited with their families.

The Franklin County Humane Society and the Frankfort Fire and EMS technical rescue team have been working side-by-side for days to rescue more than 60 animals.

"They are probably hungry and scared and looking for their owner, their family," said Matthew Marshall with Frankfort Fire. "We care about people, we care about animals, it's a life."

The humane society director, Kerry Lowary, told LEX 18 that she called on the community for carriers to get the animals transported safely.

"When we thought we would need dozens of cat carriers, within one hour we probably had 25 or 30 that people had dropped off," said Lowary.

Lowary said now they're in need of litter boxes and litter, as 40 of the 60 rescues have been cats. She said their resources are being stretched thin.

“It puts a crunch on our supplies, we have to redirect our veterinary resources to those animals to make sure they’re okay,” said Lowary.

If you're missing a pet, stop by the humane society, call, or send an email with a picture of your lost pet, a description, and the area it went missing from.