Dozens of restaurants raise funds for HIV prevention across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 60 restaurants across Lexington participated in Dining Out for Life today, with 25% of sales going toward HIV prevention efforts in Kentucky — marking the highest participation in the event's history.

The annual fundraiser supports AVOL Kentucky, a nonprofit organization working to end HIV in the state. Funds raised will support HIV testing, access to care and safe housing for Kentuckians in need.

Bourbon-N-Toulouse was among the busy participating restaurants, where customers enjoyed Cajun food while supporting the cause. Co-owner Kevin Heathcoat said the restaurant doesn't hesitate to participate each year.

"It is a great organization that does great things for the community, and this is their biggest fundraiser of the year," Heathcoat said.

"You take one day, give a lot, and it affects them for the rest of the year. So it's well worth it in my opinion," Heathcoat said.

The event included various dining options beyond traditional restaurants, with coffee shops and bars also participating in the fundraising effort.