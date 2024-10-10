Dream comes true at Keeneland's Make-A-Wish Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On its 17th annual Make-A-Wish Day, Keeneland invited ten special families to the track for a VIP experience.

Every year, local thoroughbred farms and organizations work with Keeneland to grant wishes for Kentucky kids living with critical illnesses.

The kids and their families spend the day at Keeneland eating lunch with a view of the track, handing out trophies, and meeting the horses and jockeys.

This year, ten kids ranging from three years old to 16 years old participated in Make-A-Wish Day.

For one family, the excitement of the day didn’t stop at Keeneland.

“She's cold, but she has a heart of gold…I'd like to introduce Elsa from Frozen,” said an organizer as the Disney character entered the room where 5-year-old Emily Gibson and her family waited.

Elsa invited Emily to the front of the room where she crowned her “Princess Emily,” informing her that her wish would soon be coming true.

Since becoming a Make-A-Wish kid, Emily has dreamt of going to Disney World.

And next month, the Gibsons will go to the "happiest place on Earth," thanks to Make-A-Wish and the Cody Dorman Legacy Fund.

“Excited!” Emily squealed.

“It's such a great experience for all three of my girls, but especially Emily because she's our rock, she makes us laugh every day. First one to smile in the morning,” said Emily's mom, Lisa.

At just a week old, Emily was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Her oldest sister has it too.

“We have equipment we have to bring, considerations, so that does preclude some opportunities,” explained Emily’s dad, Michael. “So anytime we get to come out to a big event like this, it means a little more.”

On Make-A-Wish Day, the load of critical illness gets a little lighter.

“It's really fun and amazing, and our mom didn't tell us we were coming here so I'm really surprised,” said 10-year-old Haley Gibson.

“I feel very happy because I love horses,” 7-year-old Lilly chimed in.

Sometimes the best medicine is a dose of fun.

“It’s incredible. Just the opportunity and people being able to donate so we could go on this. We’re just truly thankful for everything,” said Lisa.

In 17 years, Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland has raised more than $1.5M for Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, enough to make more than 150 wishes come true.