Driver hospitalized after collision on Georgetown Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police responded to a collision on Georgetown Road Wednesday morning.

According to first responders, the single-vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Berea Road. The driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

“Nobody likes to hear about a bad accident,” said newly-elected District 12 council member Hil Boone.

As Boone campaigned for his new position on the Lexington Fayette Urban County Council, he heard from constituents who live on Georgetown Road.

“I talked to the Oakwood Estates neighborhood, and their main concern was the traffic,” said Boone. “I know the speeding going past them toward Georgetown by Red State is a straight shot that people tend to speed on.”

“Oh, people cannot drive at all,” said Jeanna Carr, who works on Georgetown Road.

Carr chalks it up to speeding and distractions, both of which she’s witnessed firsthand. According to Carr, it doesn’t help that a stretch of Georgetown Road is 2-lane with almost no shoulder.

“They need to do something,” said Carr. “I don't know what they could do, but there's gotta be something they could do.”

There is a plan, but it’s yet to take any physical shape.

The state’s recently approved biennial highway plan allocates more than $120 million for Fayette County road improvements.

It includes the widening of Georgetown Road between Kearney and Ironworks, but construction likely won’t begin until 2026.

Until then?

“Just to be careful on Georgetown Road, be very careful, very vigilant,” advised Carr.