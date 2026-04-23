Drivers frustrated with varying prices in gas at stations across Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gas prices in Lexington have been all over the place as of late, and the stations at the corner of Georgetown and Mercer Road is a perfect example.

As of Thursday morning, the gas at Speedway is $3.91, but right across the street, Shell is charging $4.19 for a gallon of regular.

Some variation is normal from retailer to retailer, but a difference of 28 cents a gallon is catching some drivers off guard.

"It's strange," said driver Roushdan Nurideen. "I liked it better when gasoline was regulated, when everybody had the same prices. Now it's like anything. People charge what they want to charge."

Nurideen needed diesel for his car, which costs over $5 almost everywhere in the city. At these stations, there was no difference in price.

"I was going to change the fuel filter, so I came to get some diesel fuel, filled it up a little bit and the rest I'll use to change the filter," he said. "Can you believe these prices?...It's crazy, man, cost of way!"

While the average price of gas has eased across Lexington a little, summer driving season is still on the horizon with Memorial Day just five weeks away.