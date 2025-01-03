DUI arrests in KY for New Year's Eve significantly lower than 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New Year's Eve is one of the deadliest times to be on the road, police say, due to alcohol impairment and an increase of people traveling.

Trooper David Jones told LEX 18 that agencies around the state combined made 52 DUI arrests during the holiday earlier this week. That's down from 2023, which was in the mid-80s.

Jones said they have more police presence out on those nights. He also says the popularity of services like Uber and Lyft likely helped those statistics.

"Hopefully more people are utilizing ride share programs that are out there now and designated drivers," said Jones. "We want people to have a good time, but we want them to get home safely."

In Kentucky, the legal limit is under 0.08. Kentucky also has an implied consent law, which means if you're operating a vehicle on Kentucky highways, you've consented to a breath or blood test.