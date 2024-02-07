DV8 Kitchen hosts free Narcan training session

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just a small bottle with four milligrams of Narcan makes a big difference. Narcan, known as the opioid overdose reversal drug, takes the opioid off the brain receptor and restores breathing and heart rate.

In 2023, more than 1,800 Kentuckians overdosed on heroin and fentanyl. To try and bring that number down, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government has a harm reduction program. As part of this program, overdose prevention coordinator Scott Luallen regularly leads training on how to administer Narcan.

“We've given out over 35,000 single doses of Narcan,” Luallen said. While targeting active opioid users with Narcan, Luallen shares, “It is other folks in the community, the bystander, that can respond and get the process started of administering Narcan until EMS gets on the scene.”

People should not mistake Narcan for being a cure, and contacting emergency services remains the top priority, even if multiple doses of Narcan are administered.

Luallen hopes to inform the public through sessions like this, all while getting more Narcan into the community. He hosts trainings at any time and any place, ranging from gas stations and laundromats to a Hardee’s drive-through. This particular session took place at DV8 Kitchen in East End.

“The health department put together some really great resources including Narcan training,” DV8 owner Rob Perez said, “which is such a great harm reduction program, so we wanted to be a part of it.”

Perez sees the importance of providing resources and environments helpful for recovering addicts to move forward and recover. No matter how long it takes, Perez hangs on to hope that it will only take one more Narcan bottle to set someone on a new, drug-free path.

“I understand when people hear that some people go through Narcan treatments 50 times, but they're alive still. They would have been dead. And there's always hope if you're alive. There's no hope after there's no Narcan, and we lose someone. I think that it's worth the effort.”

According to Luallen, Narcan does help people to realize the danger of drugs and overdosing.

“There are dozens and dozens and dozens and hundreds of people who have been revived with Narcan that are now in recovery, leading very productive and fulfilling lives. We can't recover if we're not alive.”

Even after 50 treatments, it may just take that 51st spray of Narcan for something to click, resulting in a lifestyle change and a saved life.

