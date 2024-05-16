Early, in-person voting begins: Governor, first lady vote in primary election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Of course, Governor Andy Beshear is going to take advantage of early, in-person voting. After all, he helped broker this piece of legislation four years ago.

“It’s one of the most pro-democracy things we’ve ever done in the last 10-15 years,” Mr. Beshear said after casting his votes with First Lady Brittainy Beshear.

The governor worked across the aisle with Secretary of State Michael Adams to enact an early voting plan necessitated four years ago by the pandemic. The theory is that more days to vote would allow people to spread out a little more so as not to shed virus on one another while still being able to exercise their rights. Back then, they placed the good of the people over the party, and Governor Beshear remained steadfast about keeping it that way.

“People love being able to vote early and vote in so many easy ways,” the governor said. “With the technology we have right now, we can do that safely and without any cheating,” he added.

Despite the added convenience of being able to vote on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and next Tuesday, the governor is concerned about voter turnout in this year’s primary election.

“That’s because we know who both candidates for president will be earlier than just about any other election in my lifetime,” he stated of the potential for low turnout.

He did add that an important race for sheriff, or city council could always bring more people out in a certain county or city/town and hopes that’ll be the case. He certainly helped to alleviate any excuses people might have for not having the time to vote.

“Voting is the bedrock of our democracy. It should be easy for people to cast their vote to decide who is going to represent them. Far too many states have made it harder to vote, but here in Kentucky, we’ve made it easier,” Mr. Beshear proudly boasted.

He says those who oppose the extended voting plan are simply worried that it could cost them an election, even though we’ve seen no tangible proof of such an outcome.

“I think people get into politics,” Governor Beshear said, “will it help me win, or will it help them win when in reality voting should be non-partisan.”

