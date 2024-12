SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — An early morning structure fire in Somerset left one person with burn and smoke inhalation, the Somerset Fire Department reports.

Crews were dispatched to the area of Winners Circle Drive. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the roof and heavy fire was visible within the apartment.

The apartment's occupant was able to exit the residence on their own before crews arrived.

One person was transported to the hospital.