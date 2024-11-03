Watch Now
Early morning shooting near UK's campus under investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Lexington Police, authorities responded to the 500 block of South Upper Street around 1 a.m. Sunday morning for a call of shots fired.

When they arrived, several vehicles were found to have been shot, but no injuries were reported, police said.

According to a post to X by the University of Kentucky, the shooting took place off-campus at Raising Cane's. The shooting did cause an emergency alert for UK, which has now been cleared.

The incident remains under investigation by Lexington Police.

