Earth Breeze to build $6 million facility in Mercer County, creating 226 jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Earth Breeze, a manufacturer of eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets, is set to build a roughly $5.9 million facility in Harrodsburg, creating over 200 jobs.

Governor Andy Beshear said in a press release on Thursday that the over 80,000-square feet facility "will handle multiple aspects of the Earth Breeze production process" and jobs ranging throughout.

“From the very beginning, the state has demonstrated a clear commitment to fostering growth and innovation, helping us navigate every step with care and efficiency," Earth Breeze COO Ben Smith said. "Kentucky’s strong workforce, business-friendly environment and collaborative spirit have made it the perfect home for Earth Breeze."

Founded in 2019, the company manufactures laundry detergent without harsh chemicals, the release said. With every order, the company donates detergent to disaster relief organizations and shelters, where it has partnered with over 800.

"Across the U.S. and around the world, Earth Breeze has also sponsored the cleanup of over 999,000 pounds of plastic," the release said.

“We’re excited to welcome Earth Breeze to our New Kentucky Home,” said Gov. Beshear. “This project will create quality jobs and opportunities for the Harrodsburg community, and I we can’t wait to see this innovative company succeed.”

According to the release, Beshear has announced more than 60,000 jobs and 1,100 private-sector new-location and expansion projects during his administration.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) has preliminary approved a 10-year agreement with the company, providing up to $2.4 million in tax incentives based on it's investment and annual targets, including: the creation of 226 full-time jobs across ten years and paying an average annual hourly wage of $30.96, including benefits.