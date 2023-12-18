Easing a burden: 28th annual Christmas store focuses on students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s the 28th installment of the annual Christmas store for those in need, but this year, it comes with a twist.

“We’ve been working with the McKinney-Vento program with Fayette County Public Schools, who have over 700 students without a home, so we focused on them,” said Catholic Action founder Ginny Ramsey.

Ramsey focuses on the homeless population year-round, as she provides shelter and meals when the conditions outside are unbearable.

“There’s nothing like being able to get people off the streets when the wind chill is 40 below. That’s life and death, but this is about sharing joy. For these families to be able to take a deep breath and know that their Christmas can be filled with joy,” Ramsey said of what she loves about this event.

Community members donated enough to generate more than 2,200 new gifts for parents of homeless school children to select.

“They get to choose for their families the gifts they want to give them as if they had the money to go do it,” Ramsey explained.

At least twenty volunteers served as “personal shoppers,” and each parent was sent home with wrapping paper to complete the holiday.

“Ease one burden,” Ramsey said, “and give them that chance to have a little joy,” she added.