Eastern Kentucky faces flash flooding, leaving residents displaced

(LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky is grappling with extensive damage following severe flash flooding that swept through the region on Saturday.

Areas including Breathitt, Perry, and Knott counties have reopened old wounds as residents continue to rebuild from the catastrophic flooding of 2022.

As floodwaters inundated homes and streets, Zachary Miller, a local resident, expressed concern. “We’re used to this, but it still comes as a shock every single time it happens because it’s different,” he said, highlighting the psychological toll that repeated disasters can inflict on communities.

In Hazard, the North Fork Kentucky River overwhelmed the Gorman Bridge, illustrating the extent of the flooding.

“This actually is not the river, the river is on the other side of the property. I’ve never seen it like this,” Miller noted as he observed the rising waters.

Just north of Hazard, in Bulan, Terry Watson described his desperation after floodwaters inundated his belongings.“I don’t really know where to go from here,” he said.

Despite the receding waters, Watson found his home devastated and now faces homelessness. A stray dog had found refuge in Watson's flooded apartment, reflecting the heartbreaking impact on both residents and animals alike.

“We got about six or seven last night. All that whining and crying, I couldn’t stand that,” he shared.

The flooding has not only affected homes but entire communities. In Hindman, Troublesome Creek overflowed onto Main Street, and Little League fields were buried beneath layers of mud, signaling a fresh start was again dashed.

First responders acted quickly, conducting over 1,000 rescues within the first 24 hours after the flooding. Officials urged caution as they worked to evacuate residents and ensure the safety of families and pets.

A precautionary sweep in the area south of Jackson revealed no individuals stranded on rooftops. “Property can be replaced. We don’t want loss of life,” an official emphasized.

The emotional weight of the situation was palpable as the community faced yet another natural disaster.

Terry Watson voiced the collective sentiment, stating, “It’s not easy. I never thought I’d experience anything like this. It’s real.”