Eastside Library offers updated space for Lexington teens and tweens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Colorful and packed with activities, a new and improved space at the Eastside library is just for Lexington teens and tweens.

"Basically, the entire space is completely new," said teen Librarian Juniper Thorne. "We wanted to give teens a space that was important to them. We wanted to be able to have these spaces that really met the needs of our community. It was really important to us that we have spaces that were specific to teens, to tweens."

A recent American Library Association report found Gen Z and Millennials are using public libraries at a higher rate than their older counterparts. Data shows more than half of Gen Z and Millennials visited a physical library within the last year.

There are even activities for young people who don't identify as readers, whether they want to study or play Xbox with friends.

"Kids love the new space, they love the furniture, the chairs," Thorne told LEX 18. "It very much feels like a space just for them."

You can see the space for yourself Saturday, Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during an event at the library.