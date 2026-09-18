UK economists provide new resource to help farmers manage tight margins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Farmers across Kentucky and the Southeast are facing another year of tight profit margins as high input costs continue to pressure farm finances.

A new resource from Southern Extension agricultural economists aims to help farmers navigate the challenges. The collection includes 24 publications written by 36 Extension economists across the Southeast, covering farm finances, management strategies and long-term financial resiliency.

The publications address topics including the farm economy outlook, strategies for managing through the current downturn and ways farmers can build financial resiliency into 2027.

University of Kentucky agricultural economist Jordan Shockley said farmers are already feeling the pressure as they harvest this year’s crops. Higher costs for inputs, including diesel fuel, are squeezing margins even as corn and soybean prices have recently rallied.

“Unfortunately, with the higher input costs that are already in the ground, margins will continue to be tight this year for grain farmers, especially in Kentucky and across the Southeast,” Shockley said.

Shockley recommends that farmers calculate their break-even costs and actively market their crops when prices present an opportunity.

The free resource is intended for both small and large family farms, as well as grain and livestock producers throughout the Southeast.

The financial challenges facing farmers can also affect rural communities. Farmers spend their earnings at local grain elevators, feed stores, restaurants and other businesses, helping circulate money through local economies.

The publications also address stress and mental health challenges farmers may face while waiting for harvests and dealing with uncertain markets.

The materials are available online through the University of Kentucky Agricultural Economics website and the Southern Risk Management Education Center. Shockley said videos covering the material are also being developed.