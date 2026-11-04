Ed Gallrein wins election for US House District 4 seat

KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — Republican Ed Gallrein has won Tuesday's election and will now represent Kentucky's 4th District, the Associated Press projects.

Gallrein, who previously received an endorsement from President Donald Trump, faced Democrat Melissa Strange in Tuesday's election.

He previously won the nomination after defeating Rep. Thomas Massie, who held the seat since 2014. The district encompasses much of the northern Kentucky, including the suburban counties surrounding Cincinnati and Louisville.

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