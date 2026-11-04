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Ed Gallrein wins election for US House District 4 seat

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Jeff Dean/AP Photo/Jeff Dean
Republican congressional candidate Ed Gallrein speaks during a campaign rally at Truist Arena, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Highland Heights, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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LEX News breaks down the 2026 midterm elections in Kentucky
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KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — Republican Ed Gallrein has won Tuesday's election and will now represent Kentucky's 4th District, the Associated Press projects.

Gallrein, who previously received an endorsement from President Donald Trump, faced Democrat Melissa Strange in Tuesday's election.

He previously won the nomination after defeating Rep. Thomas Massie, who held the seat since 2014. The district encompasses much of the northern Kentucky, including the suburban counties surrounding Cincinnati and Louisville.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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