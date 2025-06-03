Egg Day Donation: McDonald’s thanks God’s Pantry employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s gotten to the point where we have a “national day” for almost everything. That includes a day for eggs, which was today.

A McDonald’s franchise owner in Lexington decided to use that as an opportunity to give back to an organization that’s practically reinvented giving back to Kentuckians 365 days a year, by visiting the God’s Pantry Food Bank.

“We do donations regardless, but today just happened to be National Egg Day, so we did choose the Egg McMuffin, which we are known for, just a way to celebrate it and do something fun for the community,” said Denise Long.

She chose God’s Pantry because they’ve never done anything like this for them before, and Denise hadn’t seen their new facility on Innovation Way until this morning.

“Just wanted to come in and check it out and see what else we can do to help the community,” she said.

A God’s Pantry official noted that the food bank has had to change how it handles its egg business because it purchases its own. But with prices somewhat stabilizing, things are closer to being back to normal.

Denise and her staff members also left vouchers for any employees or food bank delivery drivers to use later.

“It’s really good to give back, it’s really important to us, and any little thing we can do makes a difference,” Long said.