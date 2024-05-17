EKPC proposes new solar farm in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington could soon have a solar farm spanning nearly 400 acres not far from the Clark County line. It would be the second one in the area, and East Kentucky Power representatives say it would have some improvements.

Nick Comer is a spokesperson for EKPC. He says new environmental regulations are forcing them to diversify their power sources.

"We own coal power plants. We own natural gas-fired power plants. We buy hydroelectric. We're looking to reduce the carbon intensity of the power that we provide," Comer said.

At an open house Thursday evening, they talked with potential customers and neighbors about the proposal. The farm would cover nearly 400 acres - more than six times as large as their existing solar farm further east along I-64.

"The newer ones are more efficient. They produce more electricity for the same size panel. The cost of panels has come down in recent years. That's really made it affordable to do these types of projects," he said.

All the panels at this farm would pivot to track the sun across the sky, which Comer said would maximize their output. And, he said, customers can buy into a program to get credit from those panels.

"You can actually license panels out of that solar farm and for the next 25 years, you get the value of the electricity that's produced by your license panels that's credited on your monthly power bill," he said.

Comer said EKPC is prepared to purchase the land, pending regulatory approval. Construction would begin in late 2025, with a projected completion date in early 2027.