EKPC seeks to appeal court ruling to build a new power line on Berea College property

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — East Kentucky Power Cooperative is seeking a Kentucky Court of Appeals order to proceed with an electric transmission line project in southeastern Madison County after a lower court blocked its use of eminent domain on Berea College property.

A recent Madison Circuit Court ruling prevented EKPC from using eminent domain to acquire an easement on land owned by the college. EKPC is appealing the decision to continue the Three Links to Big Hill transmission line project, which the cooperative says is needed to maintain reliable service for thousands of homes.

Berea College owns more than 9,000 acres in southern Madison County and refused to agree to an easement for the power line. The proposal would affect 15.6 acres of the college's property, with just over one mile of the proposed route crossing the land.

After several attempts to negotiate with college officials, EKPC sought to acquire the easement through eminent domain.

"EKPC works hard to treat all property owners fairly and minimize the overall impact of the project while always providing reliable, affordable electric service," Craig Johnson, EKPC chief operating officer and executive vice president, said.

The project aims to alleviate system constraints in the area, a press release read. Currently, a single substation serves 4,100 homes and businesses in the vicinity, which is more than any other substation in the EKPC system. The cooperative noted the substation is close to becoming overloaded.

The planned Big Hill substation will serve approximately 1,500 meters from a new 8.5-mile transmission line feeding electricity from the south.

EKPC is purchasing easements from property owners along the route, allowing the cooperative to construct and maintain the power line while the property owners retain ownership of the land.

"Practically every land owner considers their property to be unique and exceptional. EKPC strives to objectively consider the impacts of many potential routes and determine a route that minimizes the overall impact," Johnson said.

EKPC committed to several steps to minimize the project's impact, including using mechanical clearing methods for the right-of-way instead of herbicides. The cooperative also plans to use weathered-steel poles that look like wood.

The transmission line will sit around one mile from the closest overlook at the Pinnacles hiking trails, with much of the view screened by Pilot Knob.

EKPC acquired a site for the new substation located approximately 1,000 feet off Red Lick Road. The cooperative plans to plant trees around the perimeter to screen the view.

