EKU aviation expert discusses reported drone sightings

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — As reports and videos of suspicious drones continue to surface across the country, federal officials and aviation experts are urging people not to panic.

Videos showing alleged drones in Kentucky appeared on social media over the weekend. From Bardstown to Georgetown, people claimed to have spotted drones in the sky.

But are the alleged "suspicious drones" truly a reason for concern or just social media hysteria?

Dennis Sinnett is the chair of EKU's School of Aviation, which is also home to a drone program of its own.

Sinnett said drones are becoming more commonly used by people all over the country for a variety of reasons, from photography to agriculture, which could explain why more people are spotting them now than before. He added that people could also confuse other aircraft, like planes and helicopters, or even distant towers, with drones, especially at night.

"Depending on how close you are or how far you are from a drone, a lot of the flight patterns are very similar to airplanes. They have the same type of aircraft markings, lighting that are similar to aircraft," Sinnett said.

The FBI's Louisville office responded to a request Monday about alleged reports in Kentucky. The bureau wrote:

"FBI Louisville has not received any reports related to suspicious drone activity occurring throughout the state. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that pose a danger to aircraft or are observed operating in restricted airspace or near critical infrastructure and other sensitive sites can be reported to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov. Also, the FAA maintains a webpage dedicated to drone incidents: https://www.faa.gov/newsroom/what-know-about-drones[faa.gov]. "

Kentucky state representatives also took to social media to discuss drone sightings over the weekend.

Representative-elect TJ Roberts took to X with a video, writing, "Waiting for the drones to visit Kentucky."

Rep. Savannah Maddox also posed with a rifle, writing on X, "If the drones come, I'll be ready."

It is a federal crime to shoot down any kind of aircraft, including drones.

According to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, there are no known national security threats posed by drone activity.