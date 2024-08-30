EKU aviation program helping combat commercial pilot shortage

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Commercial pilot numbers are dwindling and experts say it's due to several factors like mandatory retirement at 65 and the cost of training.

At Eastern Kentucky University, they're looking to help that shortage via their aviation program.

"The industry is losing hundreds of thousands of pilots each year and our program is trying to meet that demand," said program chair Dennis Sinnett.

Faith Montreuil is a junior in the program. She's one of the 463 students currently studying to enter the aviation industry. Montreuil is in the professional flight track.

"It's the experience itself, the joy that you get simply from flying is second to none, it's the most amazing feeling in the world," said Montreuil.

Sinnett said the program has grown exponentially over the last 4 to 5 years, from 100 students seven years ago to the numbers they see today.

"It's incredible the amount of responsibility these young aviators are able to take on at a relatively short period of time, it's very impressive," said Sinnett.

Graduates will end their time at EKU with their private, instrument, and commercial certifications. They'll also be certified flight instructors. Montreuil said she plans to fly for the airlines.

"It's a lot of hard work and studying but it's totally rewarding," said Montreuil.

The program also features the aerospace management track, as well as unmanned aircraft systems, which Sinnett said is quickly gaining steam.

Young pilots first starting out will have a salary around $90,000, according to Sinnett. He said after the first year, that jumps well into six figures.