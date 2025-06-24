EKU Aviation welcomes new chair, hopes to add air traffic control program

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the nation grapples with an air traffic controller shortage, Eastern Kentucky University wants to help address the issue—with plans to possibly add an air traffic control program to its aviation offerings.

"Air Traffic Control is just another step that works into the programs that we already have," said Dr. Tim Holt, EKU's new chair of the School of Aviation.

With a 22-year career in the United States Navy and more than a decade in education, Holt sees tremendous potential for the school's aviation program.

"It's very important for the national airspace. It's very important for the state of Kentucky," Holt said.

In March, the Kentucky General Assembly passed Senate Bill 87, which will evaluate potential public colleges in Kentucky for an air traffic control program. EKU is planning to request approval from the Kentucky Council on Post-Secondary Education to add an air traffic control and air traffic safety program to its areas of study.

"I know the state Legislature has passed legislation to look at bringing air traffic control programs into collegiate aviation. So being that it aligns perfectly, we're starting to look at that and how we can bring that in, what that would look like and what strategic planning we need," Holt said.

While the possibility of a program at EKU is in its very early stages, Holt envisions a comprehensive curriculum.

"Anytime we talk aviation programs, you're blending in what would be a typical collegiate program. So general education requirements, math requirements, concentrations, you know the academic side. But just like flight you have the simulation and the hands-on side," Holt said.

Holt hopes the school can eventually help address the nationwide air traffic controller shortage, which he believes could persist for some time. But that's not the only staffing challenge in aviation.

"There is a pilot shortage. As they start fulfilling that need for captains, and then that need for first officers, that shortage is going to be around for another five, seven, ten years," Holt said.

He also noted shortages for technicians and mechanics in the industry.

"With the programs that we have, the resources, I think that lends itself to—lends us to help with that and really build up those possibilities," Holt said.

EKU's aviation program currently serves more than 450 students.

