EKU, Republic Airways partner up in program that provides pathway to a career

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky University president David McFaddin signed an agreement on Wednesday morning that could help alleviate the airline pilot shortage the nation’s carriers are anticipating and many are currently experiencing.

“They produce great students, so it's great to partner with schools like this, that way they have an easy transition into Republic,” said Lucy Utterback, a recruiter for Republic Airways.

Republic is a regional jet service that partners with Delta, American and United Airlines, and almost all of them are reporting a pilot shortage due to a wave of retirements, with more expected in the coming years.

“You never know what the hiring is going to look like year to year, so right now our projections are starting to increase so we are grabbing these students from these schools,” Utterback stated.

EKU’s aviation program is among the best in America as graduates can often move into the flight deck from the classroom.

“It’s nice to know I would have plenty of jobs openings, some kind of job security,” junior, Davis Boone said of the opportunities in the aviation industry.

Jacob Pierce is currently a First Officer with Republic Airways. EKU and his employer didn’t have this agreement in place when he was a student here a little more than two years ago.

“I’m very jealous of these students, but happy for them,” Pierce said. “I was an instructor, some of my students are here, and I’m excited for them to have this opportunity to join me at Republic as well,” he added.

Utterback said students from EKU’s program will be actively recruited by her and her staff as they get close to their graduation day.

"Positions are increasing at Republic Airways, so we’re excited to welcome any students that come our way,” she said.