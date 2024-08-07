EKU unveils new pedway and renovated residence hall

RICHMOND, Ky (LEX18 — The days of having to cross the very heavily traveled Eastern Kentucky University Bypass are a thing of the past. On Wednesday morning, university officials officially opened the new pedestrian walkway and remodeled Keene Hall. In all, this was a 44 million dollar investment in the university, its students and the Richmond community.

“Lots of things going on at Eastern Kentucky University, a lot to be proud of, can’t wait to move these 600 students into Keene Hall,” said President David McFaddin, who was a Keene Hall resident himself when he attended EKU more than 25 years ago.

McFaddin said the new and improved Keene Hall comes with all of the trimmings.

“We touched everything from the HVAC, plumbing, electric, the roof, you name it, it’ll be a totally different experience for the students here,” he said following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The most important part of this project might have been the pedway, which makes things much safer, and helps with the flow of traffic, especially on a busy game day. The pedway crosses over by Roy Kidd Stadium and the rest of the athletic complex, but it’s function isn’t just utilitarian.

“Looking at the way we can brand our community; welcome to Eastern Kentucky University, welcome to the city of Richmond,” he said of the pedway’s other role. “We thought it was a real statement piece,” he added.

The students, who essentially made this happen by asking for it, will be walking across that pedway beginning next week when the fall semester here begins.

