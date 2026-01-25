Electrical utility pole falls on Somerset vehicle, rescued by fire department

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Fire Department responded to a winter weather-related emergency Sunday morning at the 100 block of Gover Street, according to a social media post.

The post writes that an electrical utility pole, that was still energized, fell on a vehicle. The Somerset resident was still inside of the vehicle when the pole fell.

According to the Somerset Fire Department, the resident did everything correct in the situation, as they called emergency services and stayed in their car until power to the pole was turned off.

Kentucky Utilities arrived on scene to cut power to the pole, allowing the resident to safely exit the vehicle.