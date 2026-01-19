Elon Musk makes largest single senate campaign donation of $10M to Nate Morris' run for KY Senate

(LEX 18) — Elon Musk has donated $10 million to Nate Morris' run for Kentucky Senate, the publication Axios reported on Monday. Morris, if elected, would take the senate seat currently occupied by Republican Mitch McConnell, who announced last year that he would not be seeking reelection.

According to Axios, Musk has a long history of donating to pro-Republican causes and donated almost $300 million in 2024; the donation to the "pro-Morris Fight for Kentucky super PAC, delivered last week, is the biggest single contribution he's ever given a Senate candidate."

"During a recent conversation with Morris, 45, Musk came away impressed with Morris' business background and anti-establishment message," the publication continues. "Musk also liked that Morris, a ninth-generation Kentuckian, is presenting himself as anti-McConnell, according to a person familiar with the conversation."

According to his website, Morris is a "pro-Trump businessman and conservative outsider" campaigning on a platform that includes supporting gun rights, bringing jobs back to the US, the "Make America Healthy Again" movement and ending illegal immigration.

Morris faces Rep. Andy Barr and former Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron in the senate primary.

In a statement, Barr's campaign manager reacted to the donation.

"The more money Nate Morris spends, the more Kentuckians get to see him and the worse he does. Nate Morris and his never-Trump allies have already spent $6 million on TV, and he’s stuck in a distant third and statistically tied with a DEMOCRAT in a Kentucky general election poll. It’s because Kentuckians are learning the truth about Nate: he supported Nikki Haley over President Trump, his business was de-listed from the NYSE after one year because it was a disaster, and he was a DEI promoting CEO. Nate Morris spending money made this a two man race between Andy Barr and Daniel Cameron. Nate Morris spending more money will cement it that way.” Blake Gober, campaign manager for Andy Barr

